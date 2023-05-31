UrduPoint.com

Tongue To Make England Debut In Ireland Test

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 31, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Tongue to make England debut in Ireland Test

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Josh Tongue is set to make his England debut after being named Tuesday in the XI to play Ireland in this week's one-off Test at Lord's.

The 25-year-old Worcestershire quick was initially only called up as cover due to injury concerns over pacemen James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, both of whom are now being rested prior to the start of the Ashes next month.

But Tongue has been chosen ahead of the more experienced duo of Chris Woakes and Mark Wood after England took the unusual decision to name their side two days before Thursday's start at Lord's.

He will be a member of a pace attack led by veteran seamer Stuart Broad and featuring Matthew Potts in a team that will again be captained by star all-rounder Ben Stokes.

"It's an amazing feeling," Tongue told reporters on Tuesday. "Speechless really, even from when I got the first call up to be in the squad.

"Now being in the actual team, it's just a dream come true really.

Thursday's match will be the first time he has played a game at the 'Home of Cricket', with Tongue adding: "I've never played at Lord's before for Worcester so it's my first time being here and experiencing the ground.

"It's an amazing feeling, and to make my Test debut as well. I've come to watch Test matches with my family, my dad, but this is my first time playing here." Tongue, who has played for England's second-tier Lions team, averages just over 26 with the ball in first-class cricket.

But his career has been interrupted by a stress fracture of the back in 2016 and a left foot injury five years ago.

"He's a big strong lad, that's for sure," said England coach Brendon McCullum of Tongue on Monday. "He looks like he bowls quite fast and has some real skills. He is obviously a bit of a rough diamond, he's had some injuries throughout his career." But the former New Zealand captain added: "We think he has got something really exciting... He looks like he has an immense amount of talent." England teamBen Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue, Jack Leach

Related Topics

Cricket Attack Tongue Worcester Anderson Ireland 2016 National University Family From Coach Pace (Pakistan) Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE rejects mischaracterisation of US-UAE convers ..

UAE rejects mischaracterisation of US-UAE conversations regarding maritime secu ..

17 minutes ago
 International energy organisations, officials off ..

International energy organisations, officials offer full support to UAE COP28 P ..

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed witnesses agreement signing to laun ..

Saif bin Zayed witnesses agreement signing to launch National Housing Platform & ..

2 hours ago
 Putin Promises to Discuss Russian Video Games' Pro ..

Putin Promises to Discuss Russian Video Games' Promotion in BRICS Markets

2 hours ago
 World 172 Seyboth Wild stuns Medvedev at French Op ..

World 172 Seyboth Wild stuns Medvedev at French Open as Djokovic fallout continu ..

2 hours ago
 Solar park inaugurated at KPC

Solar park inaugurated at KPC

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.