UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Too Picky' Gilmore Crashes Out Of Olympic Surfing

Zeeshan Mehtab 22 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 08:20 AM

'Too picky' Gilmore crashes out of Olympic surfing

Ichinomiya, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Australian seven-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore admitted she had been "too picky" after her dream of winning Olympic surfing's first gold medal ended in a shock defeat on Monday.

Gilmore was bundled out in the third round at the Tokyo Games by unheralded South African Bianca Buitendag -- seeded 17 out of 20 surfers.

Buitendag took the lead at Tsurigasaki Beach by jumping on the first big wave of the contest, and Gilmore was left to rue her decision to let her have it.

"I looked at that wave and I thought, 'it doesn't look that good', so I let her have it and she turned it into a seven. That was the most frustrating thing for me," said Gilmore, one of the favourites for the gold medal.

"There were a lot of waves but maybe not a lot of good ones. But in saying that, I probably got too picky." Gilmore was joined in an early exit by French world number two Johanne Defay, who lost to Portugal's Yolanda Hopkins.

The two giant-killings opened up the field for American world number one Carissa Moore, who safely came through her contest against Peru's Sofia Mulanovich.

"It was crazy to see some of the top seeds bow out early this morning," said Moore, who named team-mate Caroline Marks as "definitely the one to beat" for the title.

"It just goes to show that these conditions are very tricky." But Gilmore was left with nothing but regrets after failing in her bid to add the Olympic gold medal to her bulging collection of world titles.

"That was the dream, that was the goal," she said. "If you want to win, you've got to really want it bad.

"That was my mission and I'm super-disappointed that I didn't make it happen, but there's always Paris (2024 Olympics).

Buitendag, who needed to come through the repechage second round to reach the head-to-head knockout stage, was happy to throw caution to the wind.

"I had nothing to lose, absolutely no pressure," said the 1.85-metre (six feet) South African.

"I'm the underdog, coming in as the 17th seed for this event. So it was a really comfortable spot to be in. It takes away all the nerves and pressure. It just seemed to go my way."The men's competition was set to resume later in the day, with Americans John John Florence and Kolohe Andino going head to head in the pick of the round.

Related Topics

World Sofia Paris Florence Tokyo Lead Portugal Peru Gold Olympics Event All Top

Recent Stories

17th Liwa Date Festival concludes today

10 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development kicks off Summer ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas installs 4 dist ..

12 hours ago

UAEFA to host Sudanese Football Team training camp

12 hours ago

RTA changes ferry schedules as of 25th July

12 hours ago

Dubai hosted 270 local, international sporting eve ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.