Toulouse To Host World Rugby Sevens Date

Zeeshan Mehtab 53 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 04:15 PM

Toulouse to host World Rugby Sevens date

The French date on the World Rugby Sevens Series calendar will be staged in Toulouse from 2022 rather than Paris, organisers said on Tuesday

The Stade Ernest-Wallon will host the penultimate of 10 men's World Rugby Sevens dates from May 20-22, and also the final date on the women's tour.

The Stade Ernest-Wallon will host the penultimate of 10 men's World Rugby Sevens dates from May 20-22, and also the final date on the women's tour.

"It will be fascinating to take the World Circuit to new sites in Spain and France," World Rugby chief Alan Gilpin said Tuesday, with southern Spanish cities Malaga and Seville also on the roster.

The men's series starts in Dubai in November and wraps up in London in May.

