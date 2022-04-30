Tradition of disclosing PCB’s chairman comes to an end

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources say decision made aimed at keeping financial affairs of the PCB Chairman hidden from the public eye.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2022) The tradition of releasing financial details of the chairman of Pakistan cricket board (PCB) came to an end, an official said on Saturday.

The decision aimed at keeping financial affairs of the PCB Chairman hidden from the public eye.

“Expenditure report is only provided during Ehsan Mani's era and it was not a norm before that,” Media Director Sami Ul Hasan said while talking to the reporters.

Mani had laid the foundation of transparency according to the vision of former PM and Patron-in-Chief Imran Khan where all the reports were uploaded on the official website of PCB.

According to a quarterly report of Mani’s era, a total of Rs. 36,163,835 were spent.

Another report published by the board’s website showcased PCB’s expense of Rs. 150,424 which were spent on things including drivers, security guards, deal allowance, and business entertainment.

However, no quarterly report has been made public in Ramiz Raja's tenure since then.