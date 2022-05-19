UrduPoint.com

Training And Media Opportunities – Pakistan-Sri Lanka Women T20I Series

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2022 | 03:24 PM

Training and media opportunities – Pakistan-Sri Lanka women T20I series

The T20I series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka women teams begins on Tuesday, 24 May, at the Southend Club, Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022) The T20I series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka women teams begins on Tuesday, 24 May, at the Southend Club, Karachi.

All three matches of the series will be staged at the same venue on 24, 26 and 28 May.

Prior to the start of the series, the two teams will practice for three days (21 to 23 May) at the Southend Club.

The following are the media opportunities during the practice days.

Saturday, 21 May:

Training and practice session for both teams from 10:00am to 1:00pm

Sri Lanka captain’s arrival press conference - Southend Club media lounge at 1:00pm

Sunday, 22 May:

Training and practice session for both teams from 10:00am to 1:00pm

One member of Pakistan squad to hold media talk 12:30pm

Monday, 23 May:

T20I series trophy unveiling for media at the Southend Club at 9:45am

Training and practice session for both teams from 10:00am to 1:00pm

Pakistan and Sri Lanka captains or head coaches to hold pre-series press conferences - Southend Club media lounge from 1:00pm

Media contact for series accreditation pass collection from Friday, 20 May:

Aamir Siddique +92 312 2195116

T20Is:

The three T20Is will begin at 2:00pm with the toss at 1:30pm.

The PCB will provide match reports, photographs and video interviews for editorial (non-digital) use (one from each team) post-play.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Sri Lanka PCB Same May Women Media From

Recent Stories

Cordinatior FPCCI and Chairman PCGA met with Minis ..

Cordinatior FPCCI and Chairman PCGA met with Ministers

44 seconds ago
 President Alvi can asks PM to obtain vote of confi ..

President Alvi can asks PM to obtain vote of confidence in NA: Senator Zafar

22 minutes ago
 CJP expresses serious concerns over transfer-posti ..

CJP expresses serious concerns over transfer-posting in high profile cases

1 hour ago
 Quality seeds play key role in boosting agricultur ..

Quality seeds play key role in boosting agriculture production: Shahzad Malik

54 minutes ago
 Acting Governor pays condolence visit to Mohmmed A ..

Acting Governor pays condolence visit to Mohmmed Aslam Qazi

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan eying podium finish at Asia Hockey Cup to ..

Pakistan eying podium finish at Asia Hockey Cup to secure World Cup berth

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.