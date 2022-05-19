Training and media opportunities – Pakistan-Sri Lanka women T20I series

The T20I series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka women teams begins on Tuesday, 24 May, at the Southend Club, Karachi

All three matches of the series will be staged at the same venue on 24, 26 and 28 May.

Prior to the start of the series, the two teams will practice for three days (21 to 23 May) at the Southend Club.

The following are the media opportunities during the practice days.

Saturday, 21 May:

Training and practice session for both teams from 10:00am to 1:00pm

Sri Lanka captain’s arrival press conference - Southend Club media lounge at 1:00pm

Sunday, 22 May:

Training and practice session for both teams from 10:00am to 1:00pm

One member of Pakistan squad to hold media talk 12:30pm

Monday, 23 May:

T20I series trophy unveiling for media at the Southend Club at 9:45am

Training and practice session for both teams from 10:00am to 1:00pm

Pakistan and Sri Lanka captains or head coaches to hold pre-series press conferences - Southend Club media lounge from 1:00pm

Media contact for series accreditation pass collection from Friday, 20 May:

Aamir Siddique +92 312 2195116

T20Is:

The three T20Is will begin at 2:00pm with the toss at 1:30pm.

The PCB will provide match reports, photographs and video interviews for editorial (non-digital) use (one from each team) post-play.