Trials for KP U21 Tehsils Games in Dir Upper begins

A good number of players turned up this time from all six Tehsils of District Upper Dir for two-day trials to select teams in six different games for the forthcoming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Games to be starting in the second week of February this year across the province

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :A good number of players turned up this time from all six Tehsils of District Upper Dir for two-day trials to select teams in six different games for the forthcoming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Games to be starting in the second week of February this year across the province.

Talking to APP, District sports Officer Dir Upper Mukhtiar Hussain said they have invited all players for the trials despite winter vocations and snow clad mountains. The trials started in Dir Upper Sports Complex wherein hundreds of players turned up for the two-day trials to select teams for six different games to be part of KP U21 Dir Upper District Games at Tehsil level. He said they have registrations for 1880 players in six different Games part of the first phase of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Games.

Mukhtiar Hussain said that the turn-out was satisfactory and hopefully good teams would be constituted for the forthcoming Tehsil Games. He advised the players born after Jan 1, 1999 to come and participate in the trials open for all in the following Games included athletics, football, hockey, tug of war, kabaddi and volleyball.

The trials started at 9.00 a.m and continued till filing of this report at around to 5.00 p.m wherein the selection committees, which have already been notified, for all six games part of the Inter-Tehsil Games thoroughly monitored the performance of the players before short-listing them.

Players from the Dir Town, Barawal, Sharingal, Warri, Kalkot and Larjum enthusiastically participated in the trials. He the focal persons including Akram Zeb (Football), Fariq Ullah (Volleyball), Shakir Ullah (Kabaddi), Shehzad Khan (Tug of War), and Latif Khan (Athletic) were there in Tehsil Warri and monitored the performance of the players before completing registration process.

In Tehsil Barawal Luqman (Football), Wahid Khan (Volleyball), Farman Ullah and Ahaq Ur Rehman (kabaddi), Burhan (Tug of War), Majeed Maswani (Badminton), Wajid Ali (Athletic). For Tehsil Sharingal and Kalkot the committee comprising Iran Ullah (Football), Mukhtiar Wali (Israr Uddin), Misbah Ul Haq (Tug of War), Asim Uddin (Badminton), Javed Ul Haq (athletic), in Tehsil Larjum the committee including Najeeb, Murad Ali Shah, Ammad Ali Shah, Mian Haider Ali Shah, Farooq Khan and Mian Saif Ullah, Tehsil Dir Sardar Yousaf, Raza Ullah, Naveed and Alamzeb, Kaleem Khan, Muhammad Ali and Jamil Khan and Muhammad Adan.

He said Deputy Commissioner of Dir Upper Khalid Iqbal Khattak formally inaugurated the football trials by kicking the football into the at Dir Upper Sports Complex. He said elders of the areas, Assistant Commissioner, officials of the various Games and representatives from various associations working in Dir Upper were also present during the colourful opening ceremony.

He said, holding of such event increases the tendency toward positive activity, giving due opportunities to the youth to come and show their hidden skills at national and international levels. District Sports Officer Mukhtiar Hussain said for the first time in the history of Dir Upper a good number of players turned up for trials. He said, the selection would be made on merits and due chances would be given to players accordingly by ensuring full transparency.