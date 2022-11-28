Turkish Police Detain Over 20 Football Fans After Unrest in Izmir - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) The Turkish police have detained over 20 football fans after the unrest during a match between the Goztepe and Altay sports clubs in Izmir, the Demiroren news Agency reported on Monday.

The clash occurred on Sunday after a Goztepe football fan attacked a goalkeeper from the Altay sports club with a corner flag.

The report said that the police detained 21 individuals and initiated a legal proceeding after the game had been stopped because the supporters set off firecrackers and injured several people.

It added that about 700 supporters of the Altay club were able to leave the stadium only seven hours after the unrest.

The Turkish Football Federation has condemned the incident and promised to monitor the investigation.