UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Police Officers Injured In Clashes With Soccer Fans In London

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

Two Police Officers Injured in Clashes With Soccer Fans in London

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) Two officers were injured in clashes with soccer fans in London during the celebration of England's win in the EURO 2020 quarterfinal, the London Metropolitan police said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the English soccer team won the match against Ukraine by 4:0 in Rome. It will face off Denmark in the semifinal on July 7 at Wembley Stadium in London.

"Two officers were injured as this area was cleared and thankfully their injuries are not life-threatening," Jane Connors, the deputy assistant commissioner of the police, said as quoted by Sky sports.

The clashes occurred in Leicester Square though firstly fans behaved peacefully, Connors added. The police arrested nine people: three of them are suspected of attacking a police officer, four ” of violent disorder, one ” of inflicting bodily harm and another one ” of drunk and disorderly behavior.

Related Topics

Injured Police Sports Ukraine London Rome Leicester Denmark Euro July Sunday 2020

Recent Stories

27th Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence reco ..

12 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,599 new COVID-19 cases, 1,570 reco ..

57 minutes ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Baku

1 hour ago

Russia reports 25,142 new COVID-19 cases, 663 deat ..

1 hour ago

Healthcare an ideal jumping-off point for Artifici ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health approves emergency registration ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.