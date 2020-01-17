U13 players to attend coaching programme in Multan

Twenty-six U13 players have been invited at the Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Cricket Centre in Multan for a two-week-long coaching programme, which commences Monday

The players have been selected by the national junior selection committee, headed by Saleem Jaffer, on the basis of their performances in the PCB U13 Catch em Young National One-Day Tournament 2019-20.

Over the course of programme, the players will be given basic knowledge regarding different aspects of the game namely batting, bowling, fielding, wicketkeeping and physical fitness.

The following is the list of players in alphabetical order along with the names of their Cricket Associations:

Adil Waleed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Ahmed Hussain (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Ali Ashfaq (Northern), Ali Hasnain Badsha (Southern Punjab), Ali Hassan Baloch (Central Punjab), Azzan Kabir (Northern), Fahad Kashif (Southern Punjab), Hamza Zahoor (Central Punjab), Hasan Ijaz (Northern), Hazrat Ali (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Huzaifa Ahsan (Sindh), M.

Sheharyar (Southern Punjab), M. Ali Abdullah (Southern Punjab), M. Rameez (Sindh), Mohammad Ali (Balochistan), Naveed Ul Hasan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Noor Habib (Sindh), Saad Nadeem (Central Punjab), Safi Ullah (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Sameer Ahmed (Southern Punjab), Tayyab Hussain (Central Punjab), Usman Ghani (Balochistan), Usman Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Waleed Zahid (Central Punjab), Yayah Shah (Sindh) and Zeeshan Fareed (Northern).