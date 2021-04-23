UEFA President Ceferin Raises His Salary by Over $540,000 During Pandemic - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has increased his salary by 450,000 Euros (over $540,000) in the 2019-2020 season despite the COVID-19 pandemic, media reported.

Amid the pandemic, UEFA decided to cut its costs and in May-July the organization's leadership decreased its salaries by 20 percent.

However, Ceferin got a salary of 2.43 million Swiss francs ($2.64 million) compared to 1.92 million Swiss francs in the previous season, the Voz Populi news outlet reported on late Thursday.

UEFA has been increasing the salary of Ceferin each season since his election as the organization's president in 2016.

The revenue of UEFA, in turn, sank by 21 percent to 3.083 billion euros last year over the pandemic.

