UEFA Says Will Coordinate Information Campaign on COVID-19 Vaccination With EU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin on Thursday had a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during which the sides agreed to cooperate on communication around COVID-19 vaccination, the organization said in a statement.

"The Presidents' meeting also emphasised the urgent need for Europe to be prepared and build public trust to ensure effective coronavirus vaccine deployment. UEFA and the European Commission will coordinate on communications around coronavirus vaccination safety and deployment, using football's power to mobilise role models and reach citizens," the UEFA said in a statement.

The UEFA official also expressed support for Brussels' latest sustainable development initiative.

"UEFA shares the vision of the European Green Deal, and we are committing to it as stewards of the most popular sport in Europe. UEFA's long-term model for European football, based on financial solidarity and values, is perfectly aligned with the European Commission's vision for inclusive recovery and sustainability," Ceferin said.

The European Union is said to be planning to decide the approval of its first COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, on December 29, meaning that mass inoculation could begin early next year.