UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Sprinter Urges Met Chief To 'Think About Her Position' After Alleged Racial Profiling

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 09:41 PM

UK Sprinter Urges Met Chief to 'Think About Her Position' After Alleged Racial Profiling

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The leading UK sprinter and a European and Commonwealth gold medalist in the 4 × 100 meters relay, Bianca Williams, calls for a Metropolitan Police commissioner, Cressida Dick, to "think about her position" following the recent stop and search incident that, according to the athlete, involved racial discrimination.

Williams and her partner, Ricardo dos Santos, the Portuguese 400 meters record holder, were dragged out of the car and handcuffed by law enforcement officers, while their 3-month-old son was in the vehicle. According to the athletes, the police reacted in such a way because they were black people driving a Mercedes.

Meanwhile, according to the Metropolitan Police, the athletes' car was stopped due to it being driven "suspiciously" on the wrong side of the road, and its windows were blackened.

"[Dick] needs to think about her position. There has been so much going on in the media, and she has not really had anything to say or had an open letter," Williams told the Sky news broadcaster, adding that the incident made her feel "like we were the scum of their shoe."

However, the police concluded after examining the footage of the incident on social media that "there is no concern around the officers' conduct."

Related Topics

Police Social Media Road Vehicle Car Mercedes Santos United Kingdom Gold Media

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

28 minutes ago

CDA launches integrated system to report violation ..

1 hour ago

Return of flights to Dubai airports an important s ..

1 hour ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits SEHA’s drive ..

1 hour ago

Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanita ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan’s itinerary of England tour confirmed

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.