UK Sprinter Urges Met Chief to 'Think About Her Position' After Alleged Racial Profiling

The leading UK sprinter and a European and Commonwealth gold medalist in the 4 × 100 meters relay, Bianca Williams, calls for a Metropolitan Police commissioner, Cressida Dick, to "think about her position" following the recent stop and search incident that, according to the athlete, involved racial discrimination.

Williams and her partner, Ricardo dos Santos, the Portuguese 400 meters record holder, were dragged out of the car and handcuffed by law enforcement officers, while their 3-month-old son was in the vehicle. According to the athletes, the police reacted in such a way because they were black people driving a Mercedes.

Meanwhile, according to the Metropolitan Police, the athletes' car was stopped due to it being driven "suspiciously" on the wrong side of the road, and its windows were blackened.

"[Dick] needs to think about her position. There has been so much going on in the media, and she has not really had anything to say or had an open letter," Williams told the Sky news broadcaster, adding that the incident made her feel "like we were the scum of their shoe."

However, the police concluded after examining the footage of the incident on social media that "there is no concern around the officers' conduct."