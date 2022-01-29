UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Calls On Warring Parties Worldwide To Observe Olympic Truce

Muhammad Rameez Published January 29, 2022 | 12:10 AM

UN Chief Calls on Warring Parties Worldwide to Observe Olympic Truce

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged all parties to conflicts around the world to observe the truce during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China.

"With conflict spreading and tensions rising, the Olympic truce represents a chance to overcome differences and find paths towards lasting peace," Guterres said via Twitter.

Guterres said he call son everyone to observe the truce during the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games and "stop hostilities throughout their course."

The UN chief said earlier that he will attend the opening of the Olympic Games in Beijing, noting that the event should be an instrument of peace in the world.

The 2022 Olympic Games will take place from February 4 to February 20.

Related Topics

World United Nations China Twitter Beijing February Olympics Event All From

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Sees Normandy Format Political Advisers' ..

Zelenskyy Sees Normandy Format Political Advisers' Meeting as Step Toward De-Esc ..

58 minutes ago
 Moldavian Ex-Prime Minister Urges Citizens to Boyc ..

Moldavian Ex-Prime Minister Urges Citizens to Boycott Unlawful Natural Gas Tarif ..

59 minutes ago
 India Calls for Diplomatic Solution to Ukraine Cri ..

India Calls for Diplomatic Solution to Ukraine Crisis

59 minutes ago
 Four More Russian Diplomats to Leave US on Saturda ..

Four More Russian Diplomats to Leave US on Saturday, 184 Remaining - Embassy

59 minutes ago
 US Welcomes Lavrov's Comments That Russia Does Not ..

US Welcomes Lavrov's Comments That Russia Does Not Want War - Official

59 minutes ago
 US Ready to Listen to Russia Explanations at UNSC ..

US Ready to Listen to Russia Explanations at UNSC Meeting Over Ukraine - Officia ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>