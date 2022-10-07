UrduPoint.com

Underdogs Udinese, Atalanta Thinking Big After Fast Starts

Muhammad Rameez Published October 07, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Underdogs Udinese, Atalanta thinking big after fast starts

Milan, Oct 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2022 ) :Udinese are on the hunt for their seventh straight win as they await the visit of fellow surprise package Atalanta on Sunday, a clash between two of Serie A's model clubs.

A traditionally tiny team used to punching above their weight, Udinese are just one point behind league leaders Napoli from whom Atalanta are separated by goal difference.

The 19 points racked up by Andrea Sottil's team is the most Udinese have ever accumulated from their first eight games of a Serie A season and their aggressive, attacking performances have made the rest of the league sit up and take notice.

Having already thumped both Inter Milan and Roma on home turf, on Monday they fought back from a goal down at Verona to claim a 2-1 win in stoppage time in a performance that was more like one of Gian Piero Gasperini's vintage Atalanta sides than the stodgy Udinese of recent seasons.

In Gerard Deulofeu, Udinese have one of the league's brightest creative forces and their total of 17 goals is only one less than Napoli, who travel to Cremonese on a high after smashing Ajax 6-1 in Amsterdam.

Owned by the Pozzo family for over three decades, Udinese have been a Serie A fixture since the mid-1990s and are one of the few clubs in Italy to own their stadium, the old city-owned Stadio Fruili having been bought in 2013 and then refurbished into the sort of modern facility other clubs dream of having.

"The secret of our success is the Pozzo family," said Udinese's sporting director Pierpaolo Marino after the Verona win.

"Thinking big helps you to win. We shouldn't be patting ourselves on the back but realise that we're good." Atalanta are another club who, by budget, should not be anywhere near Italy's big guns but last season's eighth-placed finish now looks a blip rather than the end of an era.

Throughout Gasperini's reign in Bergamo, Atalanta have bewitched fans with their gung-ho football but this year are a much more sober proposition.

Just three goals conceded in their eight matches -- which include fixtures with AC Milan and Roma -- is even more impressive given the recent raft of injuries that have affected Gasperini's team selection, with Italy defender Rafael Toloi the latest to be ruled out with a thigh injury.

He joins centre-back Berat Djimsiti, starting goalkeeper Juan Musso, right-back Davide Zappacosta and first choice centre-forward Duvan Zapata on the treatment table.

Atalanta are also renovating their stadium, bought off Bergamo city council in 2017, and have attracted foreign investment in the shape of American fund Bain Capital to flank long-time owners the Percassi family.

Another club trying to build a new stadium is AC Milan, who have to stop licking their wounds after humiliation at Chelsea and prepare for the visit of Juventus.

Milan have got their title defence off to a decent start and sit three points behind the leading pair, but half of Stefano Pioli's first-choice team are out of the San Siro clash injured with Chelsea coming to Milan on Tuesday.

Juve will miss the creativity of the suspended Angel Di Maria, who set up every goal in their 3-1 win over Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday and looked a class above everyone else on the Allianz Stadium pitch.

The one-time Spain international has already set up six goals this season and is top of the pile for assists, ahead of much bigger Names like Rafael Leao and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Former Watford man Deulofeu has had a bitty career but has found a home at Udinese, where he is at the centre of Sottil's attack-minded strategy.

Everything flows through the 28-year-old, who will be key to whether Udinese has break down Italy's stingiest backline.

Key stats 6 - Both Udinese's winning run and Gerard Deulofeu's league assists 5 - Portuguese striker Beto has netted five times for Udinese Fixtures (times GMT) Saturday Sassuolo v Inter (1300), AC Milan v Juventus (1600), Bologna v Sampdoria (1845) Sunday Torino v Empoli (1030), Salernitana v Verona, Monza v Spezia, Udinese v Atalanta (1300), Cremonese v Napoli (1600), Roma v Lecce (1845)MondayFiorentina v Lazio (1845).

Related Topics

Football Injured Budget Visit Berat Roma Haifa Bologna Lecce Bergamo Verona Milan Man San Amsterdam Spain Italy Sunday 2017 Family From Top Weight Chelsea Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outsi ..

US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outside Ukraine - Official

8 hours ago
 Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his las ..

Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his last

8 hours ago
 Imran would face a surprise on his long march towa ..

Imran would face a surprise on his long march towards Islamabad: Ahsan Iqbal

8 hours ago
 Peskov Urges US, UK, EU Members to React to Zelens ..

Peskov Urges US, UK, EU Members to React to Zelenskyy's Statement About Strikes ..

8 hours ago
 Police Say Responding to Active Shooting in US Sta ..

Police Say Responding to Active Shooting in US State of Michigan

8 hours ago
 Pentagon Says Drills Near Korean Peninsula Are Def ..

Pentagon Says Drills Near Korean Peninsula Are Defense Exercises, Not a Threat

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.