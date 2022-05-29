UrduPoint.com

Unseeded Italian Trevisan Reaches French Open Quarter-finals

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 29, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Italian Martina Trevisan booked her place in the French Open quarter-finals on Sunday, edging out Aliaksandra Sasnovich in straight sets.

The world number 59 won 7-6 (12/10), 7-5 to reach the last eight at Roland Garros for the second time in three years.

Trevisan enjoyed a surprise run to the quarters as a qualifier in 2020, losing to eventual champion and current world number one Iga Swiatek.

"Paris is a bit like my second home," said the 28-year-old, who won her maiden WTA title earlier this month in Rabat.

"The atmosphere here is magical and I feel great on the court."Trevisan will face either last year's US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez or American Amanda Anisimova for a place in the semi-finals.

