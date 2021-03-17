UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Continues Consultations On Whether To Boycott 2022 Beijing Olympics - Blinken

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 09:23 PM

US Continues Consultations on Whether to Boycott 2022 Beijing Olympics - Blinken

The United States has made no decision yet on whether to attend the 2022 Winter Olympics hosted by China and continues consultations on the matter with foreign partners, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The United States has made no decision yet on whether to attend the 2022 Winter Olympics hosted by China and continues consultations on the matter with foreign partners, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview on Wednesday.

The Biden administration faces calls from various quarters to boycott the 2022 Olympic Games over China's alleged human rights abuses.

"We've heard a lot of those concerns and we will continue to talk to other countries around the world to hear what they're thinking, and at the appropriate time we'll decide what to do. But for now, we're just listening to the concerns we've heard expressed from many countries around the world," Blinken told Japan's Nippon tv.

Blinken, who is touring Japan and South Korea, has accused China of genocide against the Uyghur ethnic minority - an allegation rejected by the Chinese authorities.

"We've heard the many concerns around the world about the prospect of those Olympics given the actions that China has taken both at home in terms of its abuse of human rights when it comes to the Uyghurs in Xinjiang, other minorities, or, of course, what's happening in Hong Kong, the increasing tensions as a result of its actions on - with regard to Taiwan," Blinken said.

The US Secretary of State also promised to support whatever decision the Japanese government makes regarding the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The competition was to take place in 2020, but the host country postponed it untill at least this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We really defer to the government of Japan, and we'll support whatever decisions it makes," Blinken said, adding that the details of the potential US participation is a question for both national and international Olympic Committees.

Related Topics

World Minority China Hong Kong Tokyo Japan South Korea United States 2020 Olympics TV From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UK envoy calls on Sindh Minister for Industries

1 second ago

FPCCI delegation calls on Chief Minister

3 seconds ago

US Lost $1.1 Trillion in Travel Economic Output in ..

4 seconds ago

International Equestrian Conference highlights lat ..

26 minutes ago

'Planting a king': South Africans mourn Zulu monar ..

6 seconds ago

US police: suspect said Atlanta spa attacks 'not r ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.