UrduPoint.com

US Hurdlers Sparkle At Olympics, Nigerian Sprinter Cast Out For Doping

Zeeshan Mehtab 44 seconds ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 08:20 AM

US hurdlers sparkle at Olympics, Nigerian sprinter cast out for doping

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :The good and the ugly side of Olympic athletics were on show on Saturday as Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad sparkled on the track while Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out of the Games after failing a doping test.

McLaughlin and Muhammad, her predecessor as women's 400 metres hurdles world record holder, should put up as eye-catching a duel as the potential clash between Karsten Warholm and Rai Benjamin in the men's race.

Okagbare by contrast will not be lining up in the women's 100 metres semi-finals later on Saturday after it was announced she had tested positive for human growth hormone.

Both McLaughlin and defending champion Muhammad eased through their heats.

McLaughlin said her world record of 51.90sec could be under threat due to a fast track at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium and the overall quality of the field.

"It feels pretty fast, I must say," said the 21-year-old American.

"You can feel the bounce. Some tracks just absorb your bounce and your motion, this one regenerates it and gives it back to you.

"I think anything is possible. It is a really great group of girls, so I wouldn't put it past anybody to go out and do it (break the world record)." Muhammad has not had the smoothest of preparations but her ability to rise to the occasion of a major championships could give her an edge.

"I am feeling good now, Covid is thankfully behind me and the injuries that followed," she said.

"So, I am feeling good and ready to run." Whilst McLaughlin's dreams of gold remain firmly on course, British hurdler Jessie Knight's campaign did not get past the first hurdle.

The 27-year-old lost her balance before the hurdle and crashed into it -- once back on her feet she put her hands to her face and trudged off in tears.

- 'A mimic ' - If there is to be a challenge to the American duo it is likely to come from Femke Bol.

The 21-year-old Dutch athlete put in an assured performance in her heat, cantering home well clear of her rivals.

"I love the track and these conditions. I am feeling well, sleeping well and am in great shape," said Bol.

"It is great to be in this shape coming into this tournament." The USA also hold a strong hand in the 100m hurdles with world record holder Kendra Harrison praying that this time she ends her major championship jinx.

The 28-year-old failed to qualify for the Rio Games, was fourth in the 2017 world final and had to settle for silver behind compatriot Nia Ali at the 2019 world championships.

"I'm just trying not to emphasise the word 'Olympics' and just trying to take it like I do every meet, and not to put pressure on myself," said Harrison.

"I'm going to give it everything I've got. It's semis, a mimic of the final." Injuries have robbed Kenyan great David Rudisha of a shot at a 'threepeat' in the 800 metres.

Nijel Amos, the man who took silver behind Rudisha when he broke the world record in the 2012 final, has battled with injuries but he looked mighty smooth in his heat.

American champion and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Clayton Murphy is another who believes he is in a better place than a couple of years ago when he finished stone last in the world final.

The rough and tumble of the 800m played out badly for refugee team runner James Chiengjiek.

The 29-year-old who fled South Sudan aged 13 to avoid becoming a child soldier tumbled to the track after the runners came in from their lanes.

He ran on to finish but was inconsolable at the end, sinking to his knees and holding his head in his hands as his rivals walked off without saying a word or even a pat on the back.

Related Topics

USA World Pakistan Awami Tehreek Sydney Amos Bol Man Tokyo David Sudan Women 2017 2016 2019 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze National University From Refugee Race Love

Recent Stories

Austrian newspapers welcome Mohamed bin Zayed&#039 ..

Austrian newspapers welcome Mohamed bin Zayed&#039;s visit

9 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King o ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

9 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

9 hours ago
 Wall Street retreats on Amazon miss, Delta fears

Wall Street retreats on Amazon miss, Delta fears

8 hours ago
 16 members of European Parliament voice concern ov ..

16 members of European Parliament voice concern over HR violations in IIOJK

8 hours ago
 Cosmonauts Open Hatch to New Russian ISS Module Na ..

Cosmonauts Open Hatch to New Russian ISS Module Nauka First Time

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.