US Open To Welcome Back Tennis Fans At 100% Capacity

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 08:01 PM

US Open to welcome back tennis fans at 100% capacity

The US Open will welcome back spectators for the year's final Grand Slam tennis event at 100 per cent capacity, the US Tennis Association (USTA) announced Thursday

After being forced to shut out fans last year due to Covid-19, the tournament will begin selling tickets for the August 30-September 12 showdown at Flushing Meadows to the public on July 15.

After being forced to shut out fans last year due to Covid-19, the tournament will begin selling tickets for the August 30-September 12 showdown at Flushing Meadows to the public on July 15.

The US Open will continue to follow all US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines regarding the deadline virus.

"We are extremely excited to be able to welcome our incredible fans back to the US Open this year," USTA chief executive officer Mike Dowse said.

"While we were proud that we were able to hold the event in 2020, we missed having our fans on-site, because we know that they are a large part of what makes the US Open experience unlike any other.

" Dowse said four million people had discovered or returned to tennis during the pandemic, using the sport to stay active while outdoors and observing social distancing.

"Indeed, the challenges presented by the pandemic were tough on us all, but our sport came together like never before and tackled each challenge head on," he said.

"Our sport surged in the toughest of times and this year's US Open promises to be an unforgettable celebration of the game, those who play it, and those who revel in it."

