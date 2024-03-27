Open Menu

Van Aert Breaks Collarbone, Ribs In Flanders Fall

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 27, 2024 | 11:35 PM

Belgian cyclist Wout van Aert broke his collarbone and several ribs in a high-speed mass fall during the Around Flanders one-day race on Wednesday

The 29-year-old star will now miss Sunday's blockbuster Tour of Flanders and next week's Paris-Roubaix but could be back for the Giro d'Italia in May, where he will be hoping for several stage wins.

Wednesday's crash happened with the lead group riding at speeds approaching 60km/h on a broad highway.

Van Aert fell on the uneven surface before being run over by another cyclist.

Clearly in agony, with his riding outfit almost entirely shredded and with abrasion marks covering his back, he was left screaming in pain as he was taken into an ambulance.

"Unfortunately, Wout van Aert suffered several fractures in the crash at Dwars door Vlaanderen today," his Visma team said in a statement.

"A broken collarbone and several broken ribs were diagnosed in hospital. It is unclear how long his recovery will take.

"He will definitely miss the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix and the Amstel Gold Race."

The Amstel Gold Race takes place on April 14 while the Giro d'Italia, where van Aert suggested last week he would target four of five stage wins, begins on May 4

Van Aert's sheer power and stamina were key factors in Visma's success in lifting the Giro d'Italia, the Tour de France and the Vuelta a Espana last season.

He has won nine stages on the Tour de France.

His role as 'road manager' on the Tours makes him Visma's highest paid star alongside Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard on around four million Euros a season.

