VIII Army International Games Drew Participants From 3 Continents For 1st Time - Moscow

Published September 02, 2022

VIII Army International Games Drew Participants From 3 Continents for 1st Time - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The VIII International Army Games, which took place across 12 countries in August, drew participants from three continents for the first time in the history of the games, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Friday, adding that 20 world records were set by the contestants.

"Along with the forum (Army 2022 in Moscow), the International Army Games also took place. For eight years, they have completely proven their worth as an effective way to improve military training and become a popular platform for experience exchange between the armies of different countries," Shoigu stated, noting that 270 teams from 34 countries, representing unprecedented three continents, took part in the games organized by Russia's Defense Ministry.

The minister added that during the games the Russian team set 10 world records and won the cup for the eighth time in a row, while he also praised the results shown by the military of Uzbekistan, Belarus, Kazakhstan and China.

Russia organizes the International Army Games annually for military teams from across the world to come together and compete in various disciplines, such as a tank race, a sniper shooting contest, a flight crews competition and a combat ship crews competition, among others.

