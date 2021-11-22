WADA Unveils IOC's Anti-Doping Rules For Beijing 2022 Olympics
Zeeshan Mehtab 22 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 10:22 PM
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) presented on Monday the International Olympic Committee's anti-doping rules for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) presented on Monday the International Olympic Committee's anti-doping rules for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
The 2022 Winter Olympic Games will take place in Beijing from February 4-20.
"At the request of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and as was the case for previous Olympic Games, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) posts the IOC's Anti-Doping Rules (Rules) and accompanying circular letter applicable to the Olympic Games Beijing 2022 (2022 Games) taking place in February 2022," WADA said in a statement.
According to the agency, the rules will be in effect at the opening of the Olympic village on January 27 to the closing ceremony on February 20.