WADA Unveils IOC's Anti-Doping Rules For Beijing 2022 Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab 22 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 10:22 PM

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) presented on Monday the International Olympic Committee's anti-doping rules for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) presented on Monday the International Olympic Committee's anti-doping rules for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games will take place in Beijing from February 4-20.

"At the request of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and as was the case for previous Olympic Games, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) posts the IOC's Anti-Doping Rules (Rules) and accompanying circular letter applicable to the Olympic Games Beijing 2022 (2022 Games) taking place in February 2022," WADA said in a statement.

According to the agency, the rules will be in effect at the opening of the Olympic village on January 27 to the closing ceremony on February 20.

