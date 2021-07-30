UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wang Steals Show To Become First 200m Medley Champion Since Phelps

Zeeshan Mehtab 49 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 10:51 AM

Wang steals show to become first 200m medley champion since Phelps

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :China's Wang Shun claimed the men's 200m individual medley gold medal Friday, becoming the event's first new Olympic champion since 2000 after the retirement of four-time winner Michael Phelps.

Wang touched in 1min 55.00secs ahead of Britain's Duncan Scott (1:55.28) and Switzerland's Jeremy Desplanches (1:56.17).

American Michael Andrew boasted this year's fastest time coming into Tokyo but could only manage fifth while there was more disappointment for Japan's defending world champion Daiya Seto, who came fourth.

Seto was one of the clear favourites to win the 400m individual medley earlier this week but failed even to make the final.

Wang was the top seed for the 200m after an impressive showing in the semi-final, and his pedigree goes further back after he won bronze both at Rio 2016 and at the 2017 world championships.

Scott pushed Wang close, finishing less than half-a-second behind the Chinese to smash the British record and collect his third medal in Japan, after taking silver in the 200m freestyle and gold in the 4x200m relay.

"It was always going to be tight and exciting," said Scott. "I know I'm going to come back strong. I'm really happy with the swim, it just wasn't there. I've got to hold my head up high with that."

Related Topics

World China Tokyo Japan Switzerland 2017 2016 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Event Top

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 30, 2021 in Pakistan

37 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.8 million d ..

11 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on waivers a ..

11 hours ago

SCI provides aid worth AED85.1 million inside UAE ..

11 hours ago

Pakistan calls on relevant UN bodies to investigat ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.