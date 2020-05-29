UrduPoint.com
Waqar Younis Quits Social Media After His Twitter Account Hacked

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 07:20 PM

Waqar Younis quits social media after his twitter account hacked

Former Pakistan cricketer captain now national teams bowling coach Waqar Younis Friday announced quitting the social media after his Twitter account was hacked and an obscene video was liked from it

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Former Pakistan cricketer captain now national teams bowling coach Waqar Younis Friday announced quitting the social media after his Twitter account was hacked and an obscene video was liked from it.

"It is so unfortunate and I say with deep regret that some people hacked my Twitter account and when I woke up this morning, I found out that an obscene video had been liked from my account," said the former test cricketer in a video message.

He said the shocking indecent has caused a lot of embarrassment and agony to him and his family as his family comes first and dear to him and that is why he has left all social media platforms.

The former speed king said he always believes that social media is an effective platform and way of communication but after due to this unfortunate happening he has decided to it ( social media).

He also sought apology to anybody who got affected by the mishap,

