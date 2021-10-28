War of words between Mohammad Amir,  Harbhajan Singh goes viral on social media

(@FahadShabbir)

Both Mohammad Amir and Harbhajan Singh exchanged a total eight tweets and left the cricket fans surprised on Twitter.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2021) War of words between renowned Pakistani pacer Muhammad Amir and former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Sindh has gone viral on social media.

Muhammad Amir tagged Indian player Harbhajan Singh while celebrating the blockbuster victory of Pakistan team against India.

In response, Harbhajan Singh referred to the spot fixing saga of Lord’s 2010 match that held Muhammad Amir guilty of the crime blamed the Pakistani cricketer for ‘disgracing the beautiful game’.

At this, Mohammad Amir took it to Twitter and shared a nostalgiac video where former captain Pakistani cricket team Shahid Afridi had hit 4 straight sixers on Harbhajan’s balls which had left the bowler in utter anger.

The duo exchanged a total of eight tweets and left the cricket fans surprised on Twitter. Here is a sneak peek into this emotional war: