Warriors rally past Mavericks for 2-0 lead in West finals

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 21, 2022 | 02:52 PM

Stephen Curry scored 32 points with six 3-pointers as the Golden State Warriors rallied past the Dallas Mavericks 126-117 on Friday to lead the best-of-seven NBA Western Conference finals 2-0

After the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and San Antonio Spurs, the Warriors became the fifth team in NBA history to win 200 playoffs.

The process of the Warriors reaching this milestone has been arduous as Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson got hot to help the Mavericks lead by up to 19 points in the first quarter.

The Warriors couldn't find a good solution in the whole first half, hopelessly watching the Mavericks score 40 points with nine 3-pointers in the second quarter.

As fans in Chase Center thought the game would be a blowout, they once again witnessed the Warriors' third-quarter flurries. It was Kevon Looney who sounded the clarion call when he had 11 points in six attempts in the third quarter.

"Tonight was my night to make a big difference and I just stepped up," Looney said after the game.

Curry and the Warriors then took over the rest of the time, shooting 15 for 19, scoring 43 points to seal the game.

Six Golden State players finished in double figures, Curry had 32 points and eight rebounds, and Looney scored a career-high 21 and grabbed 12 rebounds. Jordan Poole added 23 points off the bench.

On the Mavericks side, Luka Doncic produced another high-scoring show with 42 points, five rebounds and eight assists, while Jalen Brunson had 31 points.

The Mavericks badly need a comeback as the Warriors only lose the series once while leading 2-0, and it happened six years ago.

"It's the Warriors. They have a great team. They're a championship team. We've got to adjust our defense," Doncic said. "But we can't look back. What happened, happened. So we've got to move on."

