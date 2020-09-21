UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 06:54 PM

WBC appoints Amir Khan as Middle East Boxing Council's president

The World Boxing Council (WBC) has appointed Amir Khan, the British boxer of Pakistan-origin as president of WBC Middle East Boxing Council

The World Boxing Council (WBC) has appointed Amir Khan, the British boxer of Pakistan-origin as president of WBC middle East Boxing Council.

The announcement was reported on www.worldboxingnews.net on Monday.

The announcement was reported on www.worldboxingnews.net on Monday.

In an announcement this weekend, the former super-lightweight world champion was named the new WBC President for the region.

Khan is a long-time advocate for the development of boxing in the region. He will promote the first card in Islamabad on October 3.

The WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman saw Khan as the perfect choice for the role.

"I am confident that under the leadership of Champion Amir Khan, the culturally diverse Middle East region will provide a unique platform for the proper development of our sport. With time, we hope the Middle East can produce a new batch of WBC Champions. There is a lot of undiscovered talent in the region.

The WBC is particularly eager to develop female boxing and amateur boxing there as well.

He said Amir Khan had already taken the initial steps to develop boxing in Pakistan. The WBC and its board of Governors are confident that under the WBC umbrella, Champion Khan's efforts will extend through the region." WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman said.

"I am incredibly honored to announce Champion Khan's appointment. I witnessed my dear late father, Jos� Sulaim�n, the Lifetime President of the WBC, express to Amir his dream of developing boxing in the Middle East," he further said.

"My father, son of a Lebanese father and Syrian mother, recognized the potential of that region. Plus, the need for structured development. A good foundation that would produce great champions. Champions who give back to the community to improve their health and mental and physical well being," he added.

