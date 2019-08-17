Wellens still leads Binckbank as Hodeg takes stage 5

Colombian Alvaro Hodeg, riding for Deceuninck Quick-Step, won stage five of the BinckBank Tour in a sprint finish on Friday after a 191.4km ride from Riemst, Belgium to the Dutch town of Venray

Venray, Netherlands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Colombian Alvaro Hodeg, riding for Deceuninck Quick-Step, won stage five of the BinckBank Tour in a sprint finish on Friday after a 191.4km ride from Riemst, Belgium to the Dutch town of Venray.

Hodeg edged out Ireland's Sam Bennett of Bora-Hansgrohe, the winner of the first three stages, as stage four winner Tim Wellens of Lotto-Soudal stayed atop the overall leaderboard.

Stage five results: 1. �lvaro Jos� Hodeg (COL/DEC) 184.9km in 3hr 54min 48sec, 2. Sam Bennett (IRL/BOR) s.t., 3. Edward Theuns (BEL/TRE) s.t., 4. Timothy Dupont (BEL/WGG) s.

t., 5. Arnaud Demare (FRA/FDJ) s.t., 6. Kristoffer Halvorsen (NOR/INE) s.t., 7. Dylan Groenewegen (NED/JUM) s..t, 8. Stan Dewulf (BEL/LOT) s.t., 9. Boris Vallee (BEL/WGG) s.t., 10. Boy van Poppel (NED/ROP) s.t.

Overall: 1. Tim Wellens (BEL/Lotto) 17hr 27min 45sec, 2. Marc Hirschi (SUI/SUN) at 4sec, 3. Laurens De Plus (BEL/JUM) 14, 4. Ivan Garcia (ESP/BAH) 25, 5. Oliver Naesen (BEL/ALM) 28, 6. Mike Teunissen (NED/JUM) 34, 7. Greg Van Avermaet (BEL/CCC) 38, 8. Stefan Kung (SUI/FDJ) 38, 9. Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA/DDT) 38, 10. Dion Smith (NZL/MIT) 38 jde/cdw/dj BINCKBANK DECEUNINCK