Wembley To Host More Than 60,000 Fans For Euro 2020 Semis And Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 07:32 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :More than 60,000 fans will be allowed to attend the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020 at Wembley with attendance increased to 75 percent of capacity, the British government announced on Tuesday.

The matches will see the largest crowds assembled at a sporting event in Britain in more than 15 months, with numbers previously strictly limited due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All ticket holders will need to follow a number of strict entry requirements, including having a negative Covid-19 test or proof of full vaccination.

"We have worked extremely closely with UEFA and the FA (Football Association) to ensure rigorous and tight public health measures are in place whilst allowing more fans to see the action live," said culture and sport secretary Oliver Dowden.

"The finals promise to be an unforgettable moment in our national recovery from the pandemic."

