West Indies Batter Thomas Suspended For Match-fixing

Muhammad Rameez Published May 23, 2023 | 09:26 PM

West Indies batter Devon Thomas has been provisionally banned for match-fixing, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ):West Indies batter Devon Thomas has been provisionally banned for match-fixing, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday.

Thomas, 33, who has represented his country in all three formats, has been charged with breaching rules by three governing bodies.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC), on behalf of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), has charged West Indies player Devon Thomas with seven counts under their anti-corruption codes and he has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect," the ICC said.

"Mr Thomas has 14 days from 23 May 2023 to respond to the charges," it added.

Thomas, has been named in the West Indies' squad for next month's one-day series with the UAE.

"CWI (Cricket West Indies) is not directly involved in the process but remains firm in denouncing corruption in cricket, and fully supports the ICC ACU in its efforts to uphold the integrity of the sport," the body said.

"In collaboration with ICC and the West Indies Players' Association (WIPA), CWI remains committed to sensitizing and educating our players and officials on anti-corruption in sports," it added.

