West Indies beat South Africa by 48 runs in 2nd ODI

East London, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :West Indies beat South Africa by 48 runs in the second one-day international at Buffalo Park in East London on Saturday. They took a 1-0 lead in the series after the first match at the same venue on Thursday was abandoned because of rain.

Brief scores: West Indies 335-8 in 50 overs (S. Hope 128 not out; G. Coetzee 3-57) South Africa 287 in 41.4 overs (T. Bavuma 144; A. Joseph 3-53, A. Hosein 3-59) result: West Indies won by 48 runs Series: West Indies lead the three-match series 1-0 Toss: West Indies Remaining match:21 March, Potchefstroom