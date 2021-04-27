UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wimbledon To Scrap Day Of Rest From 2022

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 09:59 PM

Wimbledon to scrap day of rest from 2022

Wimbledon organisers announced on Tuesday that the traditional day of rest in the middle of the tournament would be scrapped from 2022 as they fine-tune plans for this year's event

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Wimbledon organisers announced on Tuesday that the traditional day of rest in the middle of the tournament would be scrapped from 2022 as they fine-tune plans for this year's event.

The tournament -- the only Grand Slam played on grass -- is returning this year after it was cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam that has a day off during the fortnight but this provides scheduling challenges, particularly when there is bad weather in the first week.

At the tournament's spring press briefing, All England Club chairman Ian Hewitt said developments in the care of grass courts meant 14 days of play was now deemed possible.

The change means fourth-round matches, which have all been played on a packed day known as "manic Monday", will be held across two days.

"That second Monday was popular with many people but it did create significant challenges," said Hewitt. "I am not sure if it did full justice to that day's tennis and we feel spreading it over two days does it more justice.

"I think it is important for the development of the sport that Wimbledon should be even more accessible to those who wish to watch it." - Covid restrictions - England is on track to drop all Covid restrictions on June 21 after a successful vaccination drive, with Wimbledon due to start the following week.

Organisers are planning for a minimum spectator capacity of 25 percent at the event in southwest London, with the hope that this can be increased.

Tickets are expected to go on sale in June.

"The reality we are dealing with is how to deliver a tournament under today's (government) guidance," said All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton.

"June 21 is a not-before date and as you can imagine it would be reckless to plan a tournament when one does not know what the conditions are going to be after that "We are planning the tournament as of what today's conditions are but also capable of showing flexibility and agility if they change." Bolton did not rule out allowing spectators on the famous Henman Hill, saying there was a way of making sure fans were socially distanced.

Players and a maximum of three guests will be obliged to stay in official hotels this year, even though many traditionally prefer to stay in rented private accommodation.

"I would say restrictions imposed on international travellers are more comparable for the players than freedoms from June 21 for the UK population," said Bolton.

"I think players, albeit somewhat frustrated in bubbles, are well used to understanding the restriction are there as to protect them and that country's citizens."Hewitt said that Wimbledon's decision to take out pandemic insurance had paid off to the tune of just over �180 million ($250 million) in payouts, covering losses from the cancelled 2020 event.

Related Topics

Tennis Weather Sale London United Kingdom June 2020 Event All From Government Million Wimbledon Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima thanks Ministerial Development Coun ..

1 hour ago

IPL says foreign stars 'totally safe' amid virus c ..

3 minutes ago

Bangladesh rescues 30 Rohingya adrift for two days ..

3 minutes ago

EFJ Demands Investigation Into Deadly Attack on Jo ..

3 minutes ago

GCU has zero tolerance policy for plagiarism: VC

3 minutes ago

Minister extends govt's support to K-Electric

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.