Wolves sign French teen Loiodice on loan

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Wolves have signed teenage midfielder Enzo Loiodice on loan from Dijon for the rest of the season with an option to buy, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old France Under-20 international has made 24 senior appearances for the Ligue 1 club.

"I'm very happy to be here," Loiodice told the club's official website.

"Wolves are a great team, they play in the Premier League and for all football players growing up in France, the Premier League is the biggest championship, so I'm very proud to be here.

"I've watched some of the Wolves games and there is a way to play here which I like, and although I know coming here is going to be difficult, I want to work hard, learn English football, play as many games as I can and then we will see what happens."