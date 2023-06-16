UrduPoint.com

Woman Accuses MMA Star Conor McGregor Of Rape At NBA Finals Game, UFC Aware - Reports

Muhammad Rameez Published June 16, 2023 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) A woman is pursuing a settlement with mixed martial arts (MMA) star Conor McGregor for allegedly raping her in a bathroom at a National Basketball Association (NBA) finals game in Miami earlier this month, TMZ reported on Thursday.

The woman alleges that McGregor raped her in a bathroom at the Kaseya Center during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 9, the report said, citing letters authored by attorney Ariel Mitchell.

McGregor, a former champion with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and coach on an ongoing season of "The Ultimate Fighter" show, allegedly worked with NBA and Miami Heat security to separate the woman from her friend and force her into a bathroom, the letters said.

McGregor allegedly emerged from a stall and aggressively kissed the woman, later forcing her to perform oral sex and attempting to sodomize her, the letters said.

The woman struck McGregor repeatedly with her elbows, giving her time to escape the situation, the letters said. However, the woman left her purse behind, which McGregor's security guards allegedly held hostage until she pleaded with them for its return, the letters said.

The woman is seeking settlements with the NBA, the Heat and McGregor instead of litigation, the letters said.

Representatives for McGregor reportedly said in a statement that the "allegations are false," adding that the athlete will not be "intimidated."

The UFC also said in a statement that they are aware of the allegations and will gather additional details regarding the incident. The company will allow the legal process to play out before making any further comments, the statement said.

McGregor has previously been accused of sexual assault, including allegations in his native country of Ireland in 2019.

