ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :A teacher, working in a private school in Indian state of Rajasthan was expelled from her job after she expressed joy over Pakistan's victory against India in Sunday's T20I match.

The Muslim teacher, Nafeesa Attari, was working at the Neerja Modi School in Rajasthan's Udaipur area, Kashmir Media Service reported.

She had put up a status on WhatsApp expressing her joy at India's loss against Pakistan.

Nafeesa expressed happiness through WhatsApp status along with pictures of Pakistani players mentioning 'We won'.

When one of the parents asked the teacher whether she supported Pakistan, Nafeesa replied in the affirmative with a 'Yes'.

After screenshots of the teacher's status on WhatsApp spread, the school management expelled the teacher from her job.