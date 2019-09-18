UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women Cricketer Aliya Fined, Najiha Warned For Showing Dissent

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 05:29 PM

Women cricketer Aliya fined, Najiha warned for showing dissent

Aliya Riaz of PCB Blasters was fined 15 percent of her match fee while her team-mate Najiha Alvi received an official reprimand for level 2 and level 1 violations, respectively, relating to showing dissent on umpire's decision during their side's National Triangular One-Day Women's Cricket Championship match against the PCB Challengers at the Lahore Gymkhana club ground

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ):Aliya Riaz of PCB Blasters was fined 15 percent of her match fee while her team-mate Najiha Alvi received an official reprimand for level 2 and level 1 violations, respectively, relating to showing dissent on umpire's decision during their side's National Triangular One-Day Women's Cricket Championship match against the PCB Challengers at the Lahore Gymkhana club ground.

The incident of involving Najiha happened on September 16, yesterday in the 14th over of Blasters' innings when she showed dissent after being declared LBW, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday.

Twelve overs later, Aliya remained at the crease for an extended period of time after being adjudged run-out, thus, showing dissent at an umpire's decision.

"Aliya and Najiha were charged by on-field umpires Rashid Riaz and Afia Amin at the end of the match for breaching Article 2.8 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player support Personnel," he said and adding, "Both pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction imposed by match referee Bilal Khilji".

Related Topics

Cricket Lahore Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB Rashid September Women

Recent Stories

Uzbekistan to introduce benefits for finished good ..

6 minutes ago

Jam Kamal urges Pak diaspora to apprise world abou ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan-China work together for regional peace, s ..

6 minutes ago

Separation of Ukraine Gas Transportation System Fr ..

6 minutes ago

S.Africa court says spanking children unconstituti ..

6 minutes ago

Metro Bus extension project likely to be completed ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.