Women cricketer Aliya fined, Najiha warned for showing dissent

Aliya Riaz of PCB Blasters was fined 15 percent of her match fee while her team-mate Najiha Alvi received an official reprimand for level 2 and level 1 violations, respectively, relating to showing dissent on umpire's decision during their side's National Triangular One-Day Women's Cricket Championship match against the PCB Challengers at the Lahore Gymkhana club ground

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ):Aliya Riaz of PCB Blasters was fined 15 percent of her match fee while her team-mate Najiha Alvi received an official reprimand for level 2 and level 1 violations, respectively, relating to showing dissent on umpire's decision during their side's National Triangular One-Day Women's Cricket Championship match against the PCB Challengers at the Lahore Gymkhana club ground.

The incident of involving Najiha happened on September 16, yesterday in the 14th over of Blasters' innings when she showed dissent after being declared LBW, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday.

Twelve overs later, Aliya remained at the crease for an extended period of time after being adjudged run-out, thus, showing dissent at an umpire's decision.

"Aliya and Najiha were charged by on-field umpires Rashid Riaz and Afia Amin at the end of the match for breaching Article 2.8 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player support Personnel," he said and adding, "Both pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction imposed by match referee Bilal Khilji".