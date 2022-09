Results from the women's basketball World Cup on day one in Sydney on Thursday

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :results from the women's basketball World Cup on day one in Sydney on Thursday: Group A Puerto Rico 82 Bosnia and Herzegovina 58 United States 87 Belgium 72 China 107 South Korea 44 Group B Canada 67 Serbia 60Japan 89 Mali 56France 70 Australia 57