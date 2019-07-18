UrduPoint.com
Woods Endures Terrible Start To British Open

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 11:25 PM

Tiger Woods made a horrible start to his bid for a 16th major title at the British Open on Thursday, slipping to six-over par after only 10 holes of his opening round

Tiger Woods made a horrible start to his bid for a 16th major title at the British Open on Thursday, slipping to six-over par after only 10 holes of his opening round.

Struggling off the tee, the 43-year-old American, followed by swathes of spectators, started with four straight pars before his game fell apart dramatically at Portrush.

Woods made four bogeys and a double bogey at the par-three sixth.

His troubles followed those of the other crowd favourite, Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, who quadruple-bogeyed the first hole en route to an eight-over 79.

Woods found himself 11 shots behind early pace-setter Jon Rahm, who raced to five-under after only nine holes, and 10 adrift of clubhouse leader Shane Lowry.

