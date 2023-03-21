UrduPoint.com

Work To Lay FIH Approved Synthetic Turf In National Hockey Stadium Started

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 21, 2023 | 08:08 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The work to install shock pads and final leveling of the surface have started for laying modern FIH approved synthetic turf in the National Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday.

Director General sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi thoroughly inspected the shock pads and final leveling work. Concerned officials and the contractor of the project gave a detailed briefing to Director General Sports Punjab about the ongoing work.

Speaking on this occasion Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said that the latest synthetic turf approved by FIH is being laid in the National Hockey Stadium.

"After the completion of shock pads work, the phase of synthetic turf laying will begin. Modern synthetic turf is a gift for young talented hockey players," he added.

He said that the game of hockey will be promoted to a great extent after the laying of new synthetic turf in the National Hockey Stadium. "Now our talented hockey players will be able to improve their game skills as per international standard," he added.

He further said Sports board Punjab has always given great importance to hockey. "Our hockey past was glorious and now we are striving hard to regain the lost prestige in this game," he added.

More Stories From Sports

