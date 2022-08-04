World amateur snooker champion calls on Secretary Sports Punjab, DG SBP

Pakistan's youngest world amateur snooker champion Ahsan Ramzan called on Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Asadullah Faiz and Director General Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Muhammad Tariq Qureshi here at the Punjab Stadium on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan's youngest world amateur snooker champion Ahsan Ramzan called on Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Asadullah Faiz and Director General Sports board Punjab (SBP) Muhammad Tariq Qureshi here at the Punjab Stadium on Thursday.

Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Deputy Director Rauf Bajwa and Imran Noshahi were also present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Sports Punjab said that Ahsan Ramzan had accomplished a great feat at a young age.

"Sports Department Punjab will provide all possible sports facilities to Ahsan Ramzan for his preparation and participation in the upcoming international event," he added.

The DG SBP said that the entire nation was proud of Ahsan's world amateur snooker title. He expressed his hope that Ahsan Ramzan would maintain his title winning performance in future international events. "Literally, Ahsan Ramzan has turned out to be a role model for the young players of the country," he said.