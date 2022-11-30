World Athletics Working Group Recommends Reinstating RusAF Membership in March 2023

The World Athletics Council did not reinstate the membership of the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) in the organization, however, in March 2023, a working group recommends restoring the status of a national federation, World Athletics head Sebastian Coe and head of RusAF restoration working group Rune Andersen said at a press conference

In October, RusAF has undergone an audit, which is part of the roadmap for the restoration of the organization's membership.

In November 2015, RusAF was temporarily deprived of its membership in World Athletics (then - IAAF) amid a doping scandal. World Athletics has repeatedly extended the suspension of RusAF.

The World Athletics Council also extended the suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competitions due to the situation in Ukraine until further notice, Coe also said.