UrduPoint.com

World Athletics Working Group Recommends Reinstating RusAF Membership In March 2023

Muhammad Rameez Published November 30, 2022 | 10:28 PM

World Athletics Working Group Recommends Reinstating RusAF Membership in March 2023

The World Athletics Council did not reinstate the membership of the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) in the organization, however, in March 2023, a working group recommends restoring the status of a national federation, World Athletics head Sebastian Coe and head of RusAF restoration working group Rune Andersen said at a press conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The World Athletics Council did not reinstate the membership of the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) in the organization, however, in March 2023, a working group recommends restoring the status of a national federation, World Athletics head Sebastian Coe and head of RusAF restoration working group Rune Andersen said at a press conference.

In October, RusAF has undergone an audit, which is part of the roadmap for the restoration of the organization's membership.

In November 2015, RusAF was temporarily deprived of its membership in World Athletics (then - IAAF) amid a doping scandal. World Athletics has repeatedly extended the suspension of RusAF.

The World Athletics Council also extended the suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competitions due to the situation in Ukraine until further notice, Coe also said.

Related Topics

World Scandal Ukraine Russia March October November 2015 From

Recent Stories

Exhibition in Brussels marks 60th anniversary of P ..

Exhibition in Brussels marks 60th anniversary of Pak-EU diplomatic ties

2 minutes ago
 Details leak in South Africa's 'cash and cushions' ..

Details leak in South Africa's 'cash and cushions' scandal

2 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia Discovers 2 New Unconventional Gas Fi ..

Saudi Arabia Discovers 2 New Unconventional Gas Fields - State Media

2 minutes ago
 Australia Wants to Make Cigarettes Tasteless, Thei ..

Australia Wants to Make Cigarettes Tasteless, Their Design 'Ugly' - Reports

5 minutes ago
 France sees hottest year on record in 2022

France sees hottest year on record in 2022

5 minutes ago
 Ex-Washington Prison Officer Charged for Assaultin ..

Ex-Washington Prison Officer Charged for Assaulting Handcuffed Detainee - US Jus ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.