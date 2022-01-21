UrduPoint.com

World Sevens Events In LA, Vancouver Rescheduled

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 21, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Upcoming World Sevens Series tournaments in Vancouver and Los Angeles have been rescheduled due to Covid-19 concerns, organisers said Thursday.

World Rugby said in a statement that the Canada Sevens, due to take place on February 26-27, would now be held on April 16-17.

The Los Angeles Sevens, originally set for March 5-6, had been pushed back to August 27-28, and will now serve as the grand finale of the men's series.

The Los Angeles event is the final tournament before the Rugby World Cup Sevens due to take place in Cape Town, South Africa in September.

"Together with the tournament hosts we believe rescheduling the dates of the Vancouver and Los Angeles rounds of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series is a sensible and pragmatic decision," World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin said in a statement.

"The global nature of the Series and the logistical restrictions associated with the ongoing and dynamic nature of the pandemic continue to present a challenge to all stakeholders.

"Our collective focus is on ensuring the events are as safe, impactful and enjoyable as possible for all involved and therefore rescheduling is the best course of action."The World Sevens Series has been severely impacted since the start of the pandemic.

The Hong Kong Sevens, traditionally the biggest tournament on the series, has not been held since 2019.

