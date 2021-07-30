UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yankees Trade For Slugger Rizzo, Scherzer Headed West To LA, Report

Zeeshan Mehtab 9 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

Yankees trade for slugger Rizzo, Scherzer headed west to LA, report

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The Chicago Cubs traded all-star infielder Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees on Thursday for two minor league prospects, the club announced.

Chicago gets pitcher Alexander Vizcaino, and outfielder Kevin Alcantara and they will have to pay the remainder of Rizzo's salary.

"All good things come to an end," Rizzo said Thursday. "It's going to be a tough second half here, which a lot of us here aren't used to in a long time, so to be able to go to another historic franchise like the Yankees, it's unbelievable.

"It's going to be another special opportunity for me for these next three months. I'm just going to enjoy all of it." The deal comes a day before Major League Baseball's trade deadline on Friday.

On Wednesday, the Yankees traded for Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers.

In his 10th season with Chicago, Rizzo has 14 home runs and 40 RBIs. He is a three-time all-star and four-time gold glove winner.

The Los Angeles Dodgers were also busy Thursday trying to bolster their roster.

Multiple US news outlets reported the Dodgers are poised to trade for three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer along with shortstop Trea Turner from the 2019 World Series champion Washington Nationals.

The deal would see a host of prospects go to the Nationals, who beat the Dodgers in the 2019 National League Division Series en route to winning the World Series.

The 37-year-old right hander Scherzer has reportedly waived his no-trade clause to head to the Dodgers, US sports broadcaster ESPN reported.

Scherzer made what appears to be his final start with Washington on Thursday, earning his eighth win of the season as the Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 in the first game of a doubleheader.

The eight-time all-star is 8-4 with 2.76 ERA with 147 strikeouts in 111 innings over 19 starts this season.

