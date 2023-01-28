UrduPoint.com

‘You’re An Inspiration For Many,’ Shoaib Pays Tribute To Sania Mirza

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 28, 2023 | 06:54 PM

‘You’re an inspiration for many,’ Shoaib pays tribute to Sania Mirza  

The former Pakistan Captain has also congratulated her life partner over an unbelievable career after she burst into tears while addressing post-match ceremony in Melbourne.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2023) Pakistan former Captain Shoaib Malik on Saturday paid a heart-touching tribute to her life-partner Indian Tennis sensation Sania Mirza over her remarkable journey as Tennis star.

Shoaib Malik took to Instagram and Twitter and paid her special tribune.

He wrote, “- You are the much needed hope for all the women in sports. Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career. You're an inspiration for many, keep going strong. Many congratulations on an unbelievable career...,”.

It was the first open message from Shoaib Malik’s side on the social media for Sania Mirza despite that the couple became headlinese over controversy involving rumors of their separation.

