Zaheer Abbas advises PCB to assign coaching slots to patriotic ex-cricketers

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ):Observing that former national cricketers are truly patriotic and can deliver their best to the players, Asian Bradman Zaheer Abbas on Tuesday proposed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to go for all local coaching staff for the national team.

Despite, Misbahul Haq there has been two foreigners Dean Jones and Courtney Walsh who have applied for the position of head coach while bowling coach candidates include Waqar Younis, Mohammad Akram and Jalaluddin. Batting coach contenders comprising of Faisal Iqbal, Mohammad and Muhammad Wasim.

Zaheer Abbas said the PCB had hired many foreign coaches in the past and have seen the outcomes, therefore it is better to hire local like minded coaching staff who can together benefit the team and players.

"Local Pakistani cricketers are highly patriotic people, who can pass their skills to the current players with utmost dedication. I think local coaches must be given the chance to serve for the country," he said.

Zaheer Abbas further said Misbahul Haq was the best choice for the head coach as he had played with most of the current national team players and also in Pakistan Super League (PSL) therefore he knows the strengths and weaknesses of the players," he told APP.

While advising PCB to appoint another captain for Tests, Zaheer Abbas said PCB must take back the Test captaincy from Sarfraz Ahmed as leading in all three formats was burdening him.

"The captaincy of all three formats had resulted in the downfall of Sarfraz's performance therefore he must be relaxed from Test skipper," he said.

Speaking about former wicket-keeper and skipper Rashid Latif being the top contender for the chief selector, Zaheer Abbas said if the board was considering appointing Rashid for the job, than he must be made independent to take decisions as he hates interference in his work.

Rashid was also offered the role of chief selector in former chairman Najam Sehti's tenure but he declined as he wanted to head the anti-corruption unit as well.

Zaheer Abbas also lauded the Sri Lanka team who would be touring Pakistan for three ODIs and as many Twenty20s in September and October.

Karachi's National Stadium would host the ODI series beginning September 27, while the three T20s would be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, the first of which will be played on October 5.

"PCB must focus on bringing the world's top teams like Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and England to Pakistan as their one visit here can help revive international cricket in the country once and for all," he said.

