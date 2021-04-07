UrduPoint.com
Zahid Mahmood Replaces Shadab Khan For T20Is Against Zimbabwe

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 05:43 PM

Fakhar Zaman will stay with the side for the T20Is in South Africa and Zimbabwe due to start during the ongoing month.

PRETORIA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2021) Wrist spinner Zahid Mahmood has been named as Shadab Khan’s replacement for the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe.

Zahid was originally named in the two-Test squad against Zimbabwe, while Fakhar was initially named for the ODIs.

Both the changes were approved by the national selection committee on the request of the team management.

Zimbabwe series will be played from April 21 to 25 in Harare.

