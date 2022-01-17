UrduPoint.com

Zimbabwe Hope To Salvage Pride Despite Early AFCON Exit

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 17, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Zimbabwe hope to salvage pride despite early AFCON exit

Zimbabwe are already eliminated from this year's Africa Cup of Nations even before their final group game against Guinea on Tuesday but the Warriors are hoping to sign off with an overdue victory at the tournament

Douala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Zimbabwe are already eliminated from this year's Africa Cup of Nations even before their final group game against Guinea on Tuesday but the Warriors are hoping to sign off with an overdue victory at the tournament.

They also went out at the group stage in their last two appearances at the finals, in 2017 and in 2019, both times without registering a victory.

Indeed the Warriors have not won any of their last eight matches at the finals since a Benjani Mwaruwari strike saw them defeat Ghana in Egypt in 2006, although even that was just a consolation victory and they have yet to reach the knockout phase.

"We are disappointed massively to be out of the tournament after two games," said defender Jordan Zemura of Bournemouth, who are currently competing for promotion to the English Premier League from the second-tier Championship.

Zimbabwe only lost to Africa's top-ranked team Senegal in their first Group B match to a Sadio Mane penalty in the seventh minute of injury time.

They then went in front in their second match against Malawi only to be pegged back and lose 2-1.

"In the first game we worked very hard and deserved something from it, but football doesn't always work like that, and then in the second game it came down to being clinical, and unfortunately we weren't," added Zemura ahead of the meeting with Guinea in Yaounde.

"To come away with a victory in the last game is the least we deserve." The 22-year-old Zemura did not play against Senegal after arriving in Cameroon later than planned due to the Covid-19 situation at his club, and he then appeared off the bench against Malawi.

Born in London to Zimbabwean parents, the promising full-back made his Warriors debut in November 2020.

However, his hopes of establishing himself at international level have been hampered since then by the ongoing pandemic, while Zimbabwe also changed coach in September, with Norman Mapeza now at the helm.

Related Topics

Africa Football Egypt Yaounde London Bournemouth Norman Zimbabwe Senegal Cameroon Guinea Ghana Malawi September November 2017 2019 2020 From Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

Prost follows Budkowski through the Alpine exit

Prost follows Budkowski through the Alpine exit

1 minute ago
 MUET Vice Chancellor terms energy, environment key ..

MUET Vice Chancellor terms energy, environment key indicators for sustainable de ..

1 minute ago
 10 killed, 871 injured in 809 accidents in Punjab

10 killed, 871 injured in 809 accidents in Punjab

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court reserves decision on ICA of R ..

Islamabad High Court reserves decision on ICA of Rana Shamim's family members

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks comments over appointme ..

Islamabad High Court seeks comments over appointments in PIA

4 minutes ago
 Senate body informed ex-Fata quota in medical coll ..

Senate body informed ex-Fata quota in medical colleges approved by authorities

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.