UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zvolen Takes Top Spot In Slovakia's Ice Hockey League

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 12:57 PM

Zvolen takes top spot in Slovakia's ice hockey league

Slovakia's Tipos Extraliga offered three attractive match-ups from various previous rounds that had been postponed due to COVID-19 quarantines. All the top four teams took part in Tuesday's action

BRATISLAVA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Slovakia's Tipos Extraliga offered three attractive match-ups from various previous rounds that had been postponed due to COVID-19 quarantines. All the top four teams took part in Tuesday's action.

Zvolen is the new leader of the league after an unconvincing 3-2 victory at 10th-ranked DVTK Miskolc. The visitors took the lead but the home team answered with two goals.

Zvolen returned the favor and rallied in the second period to retake the lead thanks to Peter Zuzin's powerplay goal, defending it to the end thanks to Swedish keeper Robin Rahm.

In the very east of the country, Dukla Michalovce, led by Pavol Regenda's two goals, was only 30 seconds away from a precious victory over league leaders Poprad, but Matej Palocko's second goal of the night pushed the game into OT and his teammate Patrik Svitana sealed the win for Poprad just 40 seconds into it.

Despite a solid third place in the standings and very decent form despite the absense of several players, the management of Slovan Bratislava decided to change the coaching team mid-season. The new coaching duo of Robert Dome and Marian Bazany had only one day to prepare for a tough match against rivals Nitra.

The home team gained the upper hand halfway through but was not able to hold on to its 3-1 lead. Slovan tied the game in the final stretch and dominated in the eventual penalty shootout by converting all of its attempts, taking home a 4-3 triumph as a result.

DVTK Jegesmedvek Miskolc - HKM Zvolen 2-3Dukla Ingema Michalovce - HK Poprad 3-4 in OTHK Nitra - HC Slovan Bratislava 3-4 in SO

Related Topics

Miskolc Zvolen Bratislava Lead All From Top

Recent Stories

PM to lay foundation stones of mega development pr ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese mainland reports 88 new locally transmitte ..

3 minutes ago

Foreigners without face masks punished with push-u ..

3 minutes ago

Lok Virsa to hold Sufi Sangat on Mian Muhammad Bak ..

3 minutes ago

NAB closes all inquiries against Chaudhary brother ..

20 minutes ago

China's FDI inflow up 6.2 pct to record high in 20 ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.