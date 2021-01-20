Slovakia's Tipos Extraliga offered three attractive match-ups from various previous rounds that had been postponed due to COVID-19 quarantines. All the top four teams took part in Tuesday's action

Zvolen is the new leader of the league after an unconvincing 3-2 victory at 10th-ranked DVTK Miskolc. The visitors took the lead but the home team answered with two goals.

Zvolen returned the favor and rallied in the second period to retake the lead thanks to Peter Zuzin's powerplay goal, defending it to the end thanks to Swedish keeper Robin Rahm.

In the very east of the country, Dukla Michalovce, led by Pavol Regenda's two goals, was only 30 seconds away from a precious victory over league leaders Poprad, but Matej Palocko's second goal of the night pushed the game into OT and his teammate Patrik Svitana sealed the win for Poprad just 40 seconds into it.

Despite a solid third place in the standings and very decent form despite the absense of several players, the management of Slovan Bratislava decided to change the coaching team mid-season. The new coaching duo of Robert Dome and Marian Bazany had only one day to prepare for a tough match against rivals Nitra.

The home team gained the upper hand halfway through but was not able to hold on to its 3-1 lead. Slovan tied the game in the final stretch and dominated in the eventual penalty shootout by converting all of its attempts, taking home a 4-3 triumph as a result.

DVTK Jegesmedvek Miskolc - HKM Zvolen 2-3Dukla Ingema Michalovce - HK Poprad 3-4 in OTHK Nitra - HC Slovan Bratislava 3-4 in SO