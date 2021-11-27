Shipments of 5G phones in China jumped 68.8 percent year on year to 210 million units in the first ten months of this year, data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) showed

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Shipments of 5G phones in China jumped 68.8 percent year on year to 210 million units in the first ten months of this year, data from the China academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) showed.

The volume accounted for 74.

5 percent of the country's total mobile phone shipments during the period, said the CAICT, a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

In the January-October period, a total of 188 newly-released mobile phone models were 5G phones, accounting for 49.5 percent of all the newly-released handset models.

In October alone, China shipped 26.59 million units of 5G phones, up 58.7 percent year on year, the data showed.