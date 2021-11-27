UrduPoint.com

China's 5G Phone Shipments Reach 210 Mln Units In Jan.-Oct.

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 03:31 PM

China's 5G phone shipments reach 210 mln units in Jan.-Oct.

Shipments of 5G phones in China jumped 68.8 percent year on year to 210 million units in the first ten months of this year, data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) showed

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Shipments of 5G phones in China jumped 68.8 percent year on year to 210 million units in the first ten months of this year, data from the China academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) showed.

The volume accounted for 74.

5 percent of the country's total mobile phone shipments during the period, said the CAICT, a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

In the January-October period, a total of 188 newly-released mobile phone models were 5G phones, accounting for 49.5 percent of all the newly-released handset models.

In October alone, China shipped 26.59 million units of 5G phones, up 58.7 percent year on year, the data showed.

Related Topics

Technology Mobile China 5G October All From Industry Million

Recent Stories

6 judges sworn in before Mansour bin Zayed

6 judges sworn in before Mansour bin Zayed

3 minutes ago
 Over 2.47 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered ..

Over 2.47 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

1 minute ago
 UNICEF Urges Gov'ts, Private Sector to Scale Up Re ..

UNICEF Urges Gov'ts, Private Sector to Scale Up Response to S.Africa Due to Omic ..

1 minute ago
 China's forex market turnover reaches 17.31 trln y ..

China's forex market turnover reaches 17.31 trln yuan in Oct

1 minute ago
 China greenlights four ChiNext IPOs

China greenlights four ChiNext IPOs

1 minute ago
 UAE announces 68 new COVID-19 cases, 98 recoveries ..

UAE announces 68 new COVID-19 cases, 98 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.