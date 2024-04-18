Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2024 | 05:29 PM

PTA Undertakes Consultation with All Pakistan Network Association (APNA) on Proposed Class Value Added Services (CVAS) License Template

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) A delegation from All Pakistan Network Association (APNA) met with Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Maj General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman to contribute invaluable insights and their expert opinion on proposed license template.

During the meeting, APNA officials articulated their perspective and raised pertinent concerns regarding the CVAS license services segment in general. Moreover, specific discussion was also made on proposed changes in the license template. PTA held interactive discussions with the delegation and requested them to formally submit their comments in writing to the Authority.

PTA believes in a collaborative environment to regulate the sector and hence promotes consultative approach for interventions towards the telecom industry. It is pertinent to mention that for this specific consultation on proposed CVAS license template, all relevant stakeholders were actively engaged in the process by providing opinions and feedback through face-to-face discussions and written submissions within the given timelines.

It is important to highlight that the ongoing consultation on the CVAS License Template will conclude today- April 17, 2024.

