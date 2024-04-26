Open Menu

PITB HR Wing Organizes Eid Milan Celebration For Children At PITB Day Care Center Located In ASTP

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2024 | 05:31 PM

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Human Resource (HR) Wing organized an Eid Milan celebration for children and their mothers at the Daycare Center established at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP)

PITB senior female officials also participated in the celebration. The aim of the event was to focus on work balance as well as family values. In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that the Daycare Center located in Arfa Tower helps working mothers to perform their duties in a calm manner during office hours.

